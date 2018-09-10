Conforto went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI in Sunday's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia.

Although the Mets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Conforto would answer in the fifth inning by delivering a three-run blast over the fence in left field, his 23rd home run of the season. The 25-year-old has recorded multi-hit performances in three of his previous four games, going 6-for-18 with two home runs and six RBI over that stretch. He'll look to stay hot at the dish as the final month of the regular season unfolds.