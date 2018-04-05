Mets' Michael Conforto: Leading off in season debut
Conforto (shoulder) will lead off and play center field in his season debut Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
The Mets wouldn't have activated Conforto earlier Thursday if they didn't feel he was ready to contribute right away, so it comes as no surprise that he'll settle back in as the club's everyday leadoff hitter. While Conforto could see an occasional day off in his first couple weeks back from left shoulder surgery, the Mets haven't voiced any concern about the 25-year-old's ability to handle a regular role. Fantasy owners in shallower formats who have been stashing Conforto may nonetheless want to see how he looks in his first handful of games back in action before activating him.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Officially activated Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: 'Ready to go' already•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Will take swings in sim game Monday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: To join team in New York•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Lands on DL•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...