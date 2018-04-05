Conforto (shoulder) will lead off and play center field in his season debut Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The Mets wouldn't have activated Conforto earlier Thursday if they didn't feel he was ready to contribute right away, so it comes as no surprise that he'll settle back in as the club's everyday leadoff hitter. While Conforto could see an occasional day off in his first couple weeks back from left shoulder surgery, the Mets haven't voiced any concern about the 25-year-old's ability to handle a regular role. Fantasy owners in shallower formats who have been stashing Conforto may nonetheless want to see how he looks in his first handful of games back in action before activating him.