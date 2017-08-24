Mets' Michael Conforto: Leaves game with apparent injury
Conforto left Thursday's game with an apparent left arm or shoulder injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
He went to the ground in pain after swinging through a Robbie Ray pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Conforto clutched his shoulder as he walked off the field. We'll await word from the team as to the exact nature and severity of the issue.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Suffers left shoulder dislocation•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Scratched with thumb issue•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Squares up 27th bomb•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Continues power surge Friday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...