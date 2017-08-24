Play

Conforto left Thursday's game with an apparent left arm or shoulder injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He went to the ground in pain after swinging through a Robbie Ray pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Conforto clutched his shoulder as he walked off the field. We'll await word from the team as to the exact nature and severity of the issue.

