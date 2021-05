Conforto was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 28-year-old pulled up running to first base on his first inning groundout and was immediately replaced in the field. It was a brutal start to the day for the Mets, as Jeff McNeil (hamstring) also made an early exit. Conforto should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.