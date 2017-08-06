Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Dodgers.

Conforto blasted his 22nd bomb of the season to open the scoring for the Mets in the first inning of a game they'd go on to lose. Although this was just Conforto's first extra-base hit since July 28, fantasy owners have little to complain about, as he owns a .295 batting average along with a .571 slugging percentage.