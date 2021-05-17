The Mets are expected to place Conforto (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

New York has yet to reveal the results of the MRI that Conforto underwent after exiting Sunday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness, but the club apparently believes he's dealing with more than a day-to-day concern. Conforto looks poised to become the third Mets everyday player to move to the IL, joining Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand). Reserve outfielder Albert Almora (shoulder) is also on the IL, so the Mets could need to call up an outfielder from Triple-A Syracuse to play everyday alongside Dominic Smith in left field and Kevin Pillar in center.