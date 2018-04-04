Conforto (shoulder) will likely be activated Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He is traveling with the team to Washington, and the prevailing wisdom over the past couple of days has been that he could be activated Thursday, when first eligible, and that still appears likely. It's unclear exactly how the playing time is going to shake out, as none of the Mets' three best outfielders (Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Conforto) are natural fits in center field, although that seems like Conforto's spot. The Mets may use their depth to spell Conforto once or twice a week early on to give his shoulder some rest.