Conforto has gone 6-for-21 (.286) through eight Grapefruit League games this spring, but all six hits have been singles.

The 28-year-old also has a 1:5 BB:K. Conforto's starting job in right field is in no jeopardy regardless of how he does this spring, and his .322/.412/.515 slash line from 2020 carries a lot more weight than a handful of early March at-bats. With free agency looming next offseason, Conforto has plenty of incentive to put together a big campaign.