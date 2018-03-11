Conforto (shoulder) will increase his level of activity over the coming week, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto's rehab is progressing as planned, as he's regularly taking batting practice and recently began doing drills in the outfield. If his recovery continues without any setbacks, the team's goal of having him back at the beginning of May should be obtainable.

