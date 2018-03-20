Conforto (shoulder) played four innings of center field in a minor-league game Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto also was able to add six plate appearances in the contest, one of which was an RBI double. It seems like the increased activity is going fine for the young outfielder, though it's unclear when he'll be able to play a full game in the field. Once he's healthy, Conforto will be the Mets' primary center fielder and likely leadoff hitter.