Conforto went 3-for-7 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Thursday afternoon's 24-4 win over the Phillies.

Surprisingly, Conforto hit one of just three homers on the day for the Mets in their offensive outburst. He's now slashing .240/.357/.418 in 456 plate appearances in 2018, alongside 17 home runs and 45 RBI.