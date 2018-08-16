Mets' Michael Conforto: Mashes 17th homer
Conforto went 3-for-7 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Thursday afternoon's 24-4 win over the Phillies.
Surprisingly, Conforto hit one of just three homers on the day for the Mets in their offensive outburst. He's now slashing .240/.357/.418 in 456 plate appearances in 2018, alongside 17 home runs and 45 RBI.
