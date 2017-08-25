Conforto not only suffered a dislocated left shoulder but also a torn posterior capsule in the left shoulder as well, an injury that may require surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports Thursday.

With just a dislocation, it sounded like a return this season for Conforto would still be plausible. This news, however, greatly diminishes those odds. Expect him to get a second opinion before opting for surgery, but given the severity of this injury, it's hard to imagine rest and rehabilitation would get him back in time for the end of the season either.