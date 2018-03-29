Conforto (shoulder) may not need a rehab assignment before joining the big-league club, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The expectation is that Conforto will be placed on the 10-day DL at some point Thursday, and that he could join the big-league club without a rehab assignment on April 5 or shortly after. It's also possible that he gets a week's worth of at-bats in the minors and joins the big club in mid April. Brandon Nimmo is starting in center field and leading off on Opening Day.

