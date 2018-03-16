Mets' Michael Conforto: Minor-league game Friday
Conforto (shoulder) will play in a minor-league game Friday and is scheduled for four at-bats, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
This will be his first game action since he underwent shoulder surgery last fall, so it's a pretty major development. It was originally expected that Conforto would get in an exhibition game next week, so it sounds like he continues to be ahead of schedule. He will need at least several weeks worth of action to get his timing back and to be able to trust his shoulder on throws from the outfield, so it's still quite possible that he opens the year on the disabled list. That said, his owners won't be without him for as long as originally anticipated.
