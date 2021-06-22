Conforto (hamstring) wasn't activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
GM Zack Scott said earlier in the day Conforto would be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, but the transaction wasn't included in a flurry of roster moves announced about an hour before the 7:10 ET start time. The team hasn't provided any clarity to the situation, so it's unclear when the 28-year-old is now expected back. Triple-A Syracuse -- where Conforto was recently on a rehab assignment -- had Tuesday's game postponed due to COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols, so it's possible the outfielder is caught up in contact tracing.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Activated from injured list•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Cleared to start rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Runs on field•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Progressing in recovery•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out through late June•