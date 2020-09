Conforto (hamstring) wasn't available to pinch hit Monday against the Rays, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto was held out of Monday's matchup due to hamstring tightness, and while it was initially thought that he may be available off the bench, the Mets neglected to use him. "We'll see tomorrow how he is," stated manager Luis Rojas. "Hopefully he can be there for us." Expect Conforto to be re-evaluated prior to Tuesday's game.