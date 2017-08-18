Play

Conforto is out of the lineup against Miami on Friday.

Conforto will receive a rare day off following 21 straight starts, going 20-for-84 (.238 average) with seven home runs and 12 RBI during that span. In his place, Juan Lagares picks up another start in center.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast