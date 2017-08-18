Mets' Michael Conforto: Not in Friday's lineup
Conforto is out of the lineup against Miami on Friday.
Conforto will receive a rare day off following 21 straight starts, going 20-for-84 (.238 average) with seven home runs and 12 RBI during that span. In his place, Juan Lagares picks up another start in center.
