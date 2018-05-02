Mets' Michael Conforto: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Conforto is out of the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday.
Conforto will receive a standard day off with left-hander Sean Newcomb taking the mound for Atlanta. In his place, Juan Lagares will start in center field and bat sixth.
