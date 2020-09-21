site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Michael Conforto: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Conforto isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Conforto will get a breather after going hitless with three strikeouts in four at-bats Sunday. Brandon Nimmo will shift to right field with Guillermo Heredia starting in center.
