Conforto is out of the lineup Monday at Washington, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto is 0-for-10 with six strikeouts since collecting two hits in his return from the injured list last week, and he'll receive the day off Monday. Billy McKinney will start in right field in his place.
