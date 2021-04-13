Conforto is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
The 28-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk during the Game 1 loss, and he's now 0-for-13 across the past four games. Kevin Pillar will start in right field during the nightcap in place of Conforto.
