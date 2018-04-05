Mets' Michael Conforto: Officially activated Thursday
The Mets activated Conforto (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Conforto ended up missing just five games during his seven-month recovery from shoulder surgery, amounting to a best-case scenario for the outfielder given that his status looked considerably bleaker heading into spring training. The Mets have yet to release their lineup for Thursday's series opener in Washington, but Conforto's activation suggests that he'll be included. While Conforto could need some time to shake off rust and may receive more frequent rest in his first few weeks back from the injury, he'll likely be plugged back in atop the lineup and take over as the team's primary center fielder, pushing the platoon of Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo back to the bench on a regular basis.
