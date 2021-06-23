Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed that Conforto (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto had been scheduled to return to the lineup Tuesday, but the Mets opted to delay his reinstatement by a day as a precaution since he was recently rehabbing at Triple-A Syracuse, which has dealt with COVID-19-related contact-tracing concerns in recent days. The 28-year-old has passed all subsequent testing for the virus, so the Mets will likely immediately reinstall him as their everyday right fielder Wednesday. Conforto's return will presumably spell an end to Billy McKinney's time as a regular in the New York outfield.