Mets' Michael Conforto: On base four times Monday
Conforto went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's rout of the Rockies.
The 25-year-old is starting to show flickers of life at the plate. Five of his last six hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, three doubles), giving Conforto a .304/.484/.696 slash line through seven games on the Mets' current road trip. With three more games in Coors Field ahead this week, there could be plenty more XBH in his immediate future.
