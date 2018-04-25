Mets' Michael Conforto: On base three times Tuesday
Conforto went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old is taking his leadoff duties seriously, drawing at least one walk in eight straight games and 14 of 16 since coming off the disabled list. Conforto's .204 batting average is being hampered by a contact rate and BABIP both below his career averages, but he's still crossed the plate 12 times already thanks to a .403 OBP.
