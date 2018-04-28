Conforto is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto is out of the lineup for the second time in three days. The 25-year-old returned earlier than expected from shoulder surgery, coming back in just the sixth game of the season. He hasn't hit all that well, though, with a .211/.395/.316 line which is poor everywhere except in on-base percentage. Juan Lagares will start in center field in his place Saturday.