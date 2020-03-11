Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was non-committal Wednesday when asked if Conforto (oblique) would be ready for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "We'll see how he responds in the coming days, and then as we evaluate his game readiness next week," Van Wagenen said. "I'm sure we'll have more information at that point in time."

Conforto first experienced side soreness after catching a fly ball awkwardly Saturday, with the outfielder later being diagnosed with a strained right oblique following an MRI. The Mets seemingly believe that Conforto's strain is of the mild variety, as he's still expected to take part in limited baseball activities before the team re-evaluates in a week to see if he's ready to ramp up his workouts. If the Mets' projected No. 3 hitter is forced to begin the season on the injured list, more playing time would likely open up in center field for Jake Marisnick, with Brandon Nimmo shifting over to cover Conforto's spot in right field.