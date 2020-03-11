Mets' Michael Conforto: Opening Day in doubt
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was non-committal Wednesday when asked if Conforto (oblique) would be ready for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "We'll see how he responds in the coming days, and then as we evaluate his game readiness next week," Van Wagenen said. "I'm sure we'll have more information at that point in time."
Conforto first experienced side soreness after catching a fly ball awkwardly Saturday, with the outfielder later being diagnosed with a strained right oblique following an MRI. The Mets seemingly believe that Conforto's strain is of the mild variety, as he's still expected to take part in limited baseball activities before the team re-evaluates in a week to see if he's ready to ramp up his workouts. If the Mets' projected No. 3 hitter is forced to begin the season on the injured list, more playing time would likely open up in center field for Jake Marisnick, with Brandon Nimmo shifting over to cover Conforto's spot in right field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.