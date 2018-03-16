Conforto (shoulder) hopes to return before his expected return date of May 1, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto is recovering from September surgery on his left shoulder. He played in a minor-league game Friday, his first game of any kind since the surgery. He's feeling good and hopes to return early, though the team is remaining cautious and not counting on him being back before the start of May.

