Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of lineup Tuesday
Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto has posted disappointing numbers this season after returning earlier than expected from offseason shoulder surgery, hitting just .208/.342/.344 in 117 plate appearances. He has started to pick it up lately, going 6-for-20 with a pair of homers in his last five games. Juan Lagares will start in center field in his absence.
