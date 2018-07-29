Conforto, who is out of the lineup Sunday, is dealing with a jammed left thumb, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Conforto has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, including two home runs over that span. That effort has brought his batting average back up to a meager .230, but any momentum brewing will be interrupted, as he apparently jammed his thumb twice during Saturday's game. It appears unlikely this is a long-term concern, as the team will hold him out Sunday as a precaution under the expectation he'll be back in action Tuesday following a team day off.