Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Conforto is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
It looked like a great matchup on paper with the Mets facing righty Julio Teheran, but they apparently want to get Jose Bautista some at-bats, as he is starting in left field and batting third. Conforto is hitting .327/.421/.531 with three home runs over his last 49 at-bats.
