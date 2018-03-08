Mets' Michael Conforto: Participates in outfield drills, batting practice Thursday
Conforto (shoulder) was a full participant in batting practice and was able to spend time chasing down fly balls in the outfield Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto has made solid strides over the past week, starting with soft toss and swinging off a tee to hitting live batting practice twice in the last three days. The outfielder is continuing to ramp up activity following a surgical procedure to repair a torn posterior capsule in left left shoulder back in early September, and he remains on target for a return to the field at the beginning of May.
