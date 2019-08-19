Conforto went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Royals.

Conforto got the scoring started on the afternoon with a 452-foot, three-run blast off Royals starter Glenn Sparkman in the first inning. He supplied a run-scoring single in the seventh for good measure, adding to what's been a torrid August for the outfielder. Through 16 contests this month, Conforto has amassed a .900 OPS, highlighted by five home runs to go with a stolen base, 16 RBI and 10 runs.