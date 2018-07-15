Conforto went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

His fifth-inning blast off Austin Voth, Conforto's 11th homer of the year, ended up supplying crucial insurance runs after the Nats rallied in the eighth. The outfielder hadn't gone yard since June 26, hitting just .146 (7-for-48) in the 15 games between home runs with only three RBI.

