Conforto went 2-for-4 with a sole home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rockies.

It's his second homer in three games and 12th of the year. but it's also Conforto's first multi-hit performance since he came off the IL on May 26. He's slashing just .217/.315/.478 in 12 games since his return from a concussion, but the 26-year-old appears to be heating up.

More News
Our Latest Stories