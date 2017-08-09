Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops 23rd homer Tuesday
Conforto went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
He set the Mets on the path to victory with a leadoff shot in the bottom of the first inning, his 23rd homer of the year. Conforto's returned to his early-season form with a bang, posting a .310/.378/.630 slash line in 25 games since the All-Star break with nine home runs, 17 RBI and 18 runs
