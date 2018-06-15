Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops eighth homer
Conforto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Conforto hit his eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Matt Koch. It was his second home run in his past 10 games, but just his fourth hit in that span. He is hitting an ugly .216 through 190 at-bats this season, putting him at risk of demotion or loss of playing time upon the return of Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps).
