Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

The homer was his fifth of the season, but four of them have come in the last 14 games, during which Conforto is hitting .283 (15-for-53) with eight RBI and six runs. The 25-year-old still has a poor .225/.344/.372 slash line on the year, but he appears to finally be rounding into form after missing most of spring training and the early part of the regular season due to shoulder surgery.