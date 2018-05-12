Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops game-winning homer Friday
Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
His ninth-inning shot off Hector Neris erased a 1-0 deficit and gave Conforto his third homer of the season, and his second in four games. The 25-year-old fell into a slump in the back half of April, but his 5-for-16 performance over those last four games have raised his batting average back over the Mendoza Line to .207. Conforto's .345 OBP remains strong, however, and if he continues to heat up he should quickly work his way back to the top of the batting order.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.