Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

His ninth-inning shot off Hector Neris erased a 1-0 deficit and gave Conforto his third homer of the season, and his second in four games. The 25-year-old fell into a slump in the back half of April, but his 5-for-16 performance over those last four games have raised his batting average back over the Mendoza Line to .207. Conforto's .345 OBP remains strong, however, and if he continues to heat up he should quickly work his way back to the top of the batting order.