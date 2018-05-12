Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops ninth-inning homer Friday
Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Friday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
His ninth-inning shot off Hector Neris erased a 1-0 deficit and gave Conforto his third home run of the season, and his second in four games. The 25-year-old fell into a slump in the back half of April, but his 5-for-16 performance over his last four games have raised his batting average back over the Mendoza Line to .207. Conforto's .345 on-base percentage remains strong, however, and if he continues to heat up he should quickly work his way back to the top of the batting order.
