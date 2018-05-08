Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops second homer Monday
Conforto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Reds.
The performance ended an 0-for-13 skid for Conforto, while the homer was his first since his first game of the season April 5. The outfielder's .198/.347/.309 slash line suggests he returned too quickly from last year's shoulder surgery, and his playing time could remain spotty until he finds his swing consistently again.
More News
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like you're roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...