Conforto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

The performance ended an 0-for-13 skid for Conforto, while the homer was his first since his first game of the season April 5. The outfielder's .198/.347/.309 slash line suggests he returned too quickly from last year's shoulder surgery, and his playing time could remain spotty until he finds his swing consistently again.

