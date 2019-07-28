Conforto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during a 3-0 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

There were only nine hits in this entire game, so Conforto reaching base twice with a homer was a pretty nice night. It was only his third homer of the month, but maybe this will get him going again, as like a lot of hitters, Conforto usually hits his home runs close together. He is batting .251 with 19 home runs, 52 RBI, 53 runs and five steals in 343 at-bats this season.