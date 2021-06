Conforto (hamstring) hopes to begin running the bases when the Mets return home to face the Padres this weekend, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old has been on the shelf since May 17 with a strained right hamstring, but a rehab assignment could be on the horizon if he's able to run the bases with no issues this weekend. Billy McKinney should continue to see regular time in right field until Conforto rejoins the active roster, which he's unlikely to do until late June.