Mets' Michael Conforto: Rare day off Monday
Conforto is not in the lineup versus the Giants on Monday.
Conforto will head to the bench for a breather, marking the first time he's been out of the starting nine since July. After a pair of three-hit contests during Thursday's doubleheader, he went 0-for-13 with six strikeouts in the last three games of the five-game set against Philadelphia, so this will give him a chance to clear his head. In his place, Jack Reinheimer will man left field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Drives in four in nightcap against Phillies•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Mashes 17th homer•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of lineup with jammed thumb•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Slugs 14th homer•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Launches 13th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...