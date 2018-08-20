Conforto is not in the lineup versus the Giants on Monday.

Conforto will head to the bench for a breather, marking the first time he's been out of the starting nine since July. After a pair of three-hit contests during Thursday's doubleheader, he went 0-for-13 with six strikeouts in the last three games of the five-game set against Philadelphia, so this will give him a chance to clear his head. In his place, Jack Reinheimer will man left field and bat ninth.