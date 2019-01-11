Mets' Michael Conforto: Reaches agreement with Mets
Conforto signed a one-year, $4.025 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
A shoulder injury caused Conforto to miss the start of last season and seemed to depress his numbers the rest of the way, though his .243/.350/.448 line was still good for a relatively strong 120 wRC+. Now over a year removed from surgery, he should play a key role in the Mets' lineup this season.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Cranks 28th homer•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers two-run shot•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers six RBI vs. Phillies•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Launches three-run homer vs. Phillies•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Two-run blast in loss•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Cranks two-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...