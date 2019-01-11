Conforto signed a one-year, $4.025 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

A shoulder injury caused Conforto to miss the start of last season and seemed to depress his numbers the rest of the way, though his .243/.350/.448 line was still good for a relatively strong 120 wRC+. Now over a year removed from surgery, he should play a key role in the Mets' lineup this season.