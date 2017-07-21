Conforto went 2-for-2 with two walks and a double in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

He's now slashing .296/.424/.593 in seven games since the All-Star break, pushing his OPS back up to .953. Conforto is having a breakout season, and at just 24 years old he should remain a key component in the Mets' offense for years to come.

