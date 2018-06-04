Mets' Michael Conforto: Reaches base twice
Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.
Conforto was one of the few who reached base, as the Mets struggled offensively against John Lester, managing just three hits. He's batting .238 with seven homers and 16 RBI through 48 games this season.
