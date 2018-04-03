Mets' Michael Conforto: 'Ready to go' already
Conforto (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to manager Mickey Callaway on Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
"You will probably see him very soon," Callaway added. There was no official statement confirming that Conforto will be activated as soon as he's eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, but all the reports lately have been very positive, so that seems to be the Mets' intention.
