Mets' Michael Conforto: Registers game-winning hit
Conforto went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 7-6 victory over the Nationals.
Conforto stepped to the plate with runners on first and second in a tie ballgame in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he delivered a game-winning base knock over the right fielder's head. The 26-year-old has now registered two hits in four of his last five contests, cranking four home runs while driving in eight over that brief stretch. Conforto and the Mets will aim to keep it rolling heading into the second matchup of the series Saturday.
