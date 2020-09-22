site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Michael Conforto: Remains sidelined
RotoWire Staff
Conforto (hamstring) remains on the bench Tuesday against the Rays.
Conforto say Monday due to hamstring tightness, and the injury will cost him at least one more game. Jeff McNeil moves over to right field in his absence, with Dominic Smith moving out to left.
